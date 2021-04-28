Ontario reports 3,480 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 3,480 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The provincial total now stands at 455,606.

Wednesday’s case count is higher than Tuesday’s 3,265 new infections but is the fourth day in a row cases have been lower than 4,000.

According to Wednesday’s report, 961 cases were recorded in Toronto, 589 in Peel Region, 290 in York Region, 221 in Durham Region, 255 in Hamilton and 341 in Niagara.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 200 new cases in the provincial report.

However, the Ontario government said the numbers for the Central West Region including Hamilton and Niagara will be higher due to a data catch-up process.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,988 as 24 more deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 408,765 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 89 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 4,517 from the previous day. There were more resolved cases than new cases on Tuesday.

Ontario reported 2,281 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 55) with 877 patients in intensive care units (up by two) and 605 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 16).

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 38,853 — down from the previous day when it was at 39,914, and is down from April 21 when it was at 42,917. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000.

The government said 50,194 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 34,746 tests awaiting results. A total of 13,995,825 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

The test positivity rate for Wednesday was 7.2 per cent.

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, a total of 4,907,203 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 116,173 vaccines in the last day. There are 365,166 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the vaccines currently approved in Canada. The first three require two shots administered several weeks apart while the fourth requires only one. J & J vaccines have not yet arrived in Canada.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 60,355 variant cases, which is up by 2,932 since the previous day, 220 B.1.351 variant cases which up by 21, and 405 P.1 variant cases which is up by 35.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

226,527 people are male — an increase of 1,776 cases.

226,047 people are female — an increase of 1,604 cases.

69,973 people are 19 and under — an increase of 648 cases.

167,642 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 1,383 cases.

131,544 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 982 cases.

62,929 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 407 cases.

23,405 people are 80 and over — an increase of 67 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 3

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 50

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 373

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 2,355

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,206

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

