Ontario COVID-19 modelling shows high-level cresting of cases, but ICUs and workplace mobility still pose major issues
Co-Chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table Dr. Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown presented the latest modelling data in the province on Thursday, which showed a cresting of cases at a “very high” level, but “incredible pressure” on the intensive care units and elevated workplace mobility are still posing major issues in trying to get the third wave of the pandemic under control.