Crime

Kitchener man arrested after alleged attempt to choke Waterloo police officer

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 12:09 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police say a Kitchener man was arrested after an alleged attempt to choke a police officer late Wednesday night.

Police say officers were called to the Cayley Court area of Kitchener at around 11 p.m. for a reported disturbance.

They say a man involved in the disturbance got aggressive with the officers, attempting to choke one of them as a result.

Police say an officer sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

A 29-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges including overcoming resistance to commit an indictable offence by attempting to choke, assaulting a peace officer and assault with intent to resist arrest.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
