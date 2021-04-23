3 taken to hospital after home invasion, shootings at Kitchener residence: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate overnight shootings at a home in Kitchener.

They say officers were called to a home in the Overlea Drive and Overlea Court area of Kitchener shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

Police say they arrived to find a 26-year-old man from Milton and a 19-year-old Kitchener man suffering from gunshot wounds.

They later located a 26-year-old man who was also suffering from gunshot wounds.

All of the men were transported to hospital by paramedics with serious and critical injuries, according to police.

They say a group of men arrived at the home, with two entering as part of a home invasion.

Gunshots were exchanged, and Const. Andre Johnson said the shots were fired both inside and outside the home.

“Multiple firearms were discharged,” he told Global News.

Two of the men who entered the home are currently in hospital.

Police arrested a Brampton man and say they expect to lay further charges as well.

“It was a chaotic scene,” Johnson said. “Investigators are still working to piece together the information.”

“We do believe there were potentially others involved as well.”

Police also seized multiple firearms at the scene.

They believe it was a targeted incident and say the men entered the home for a specific purpose.

They are warning residents to expect an increased police presence in the area as they continue to investigate.