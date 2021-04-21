Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo Regional Police back at Kitchener motel after Guelph man stabbed

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 2:37 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

For the second straight night, Waterloo Regional Police were called to a motel on Victoria Street in Kitchener for reports of a violent incident.

Police say that at around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday night, officers were called to the Victoria Motel for reports of a disturbance

Read more: Police investigate assault late Monday night assault at Kitchener hotel

They say officers located a 31-year-old Guelph man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police say paramedics transported the man to hospital and he has since been released.

Trending Stories

They say the officers’ investigation found that the victim got into an argument with two other men, which escalated into a stabbing.

Police labelled the incident as “targeted” and say there is no concern for public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Just under 24 hours earlier, police were called to the same motel for a similar incident.

Read more: Waterloo officers track down alleged thief in Kitchener with help of a police dog

They said a 28-year-old man needed to be transported to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted.

Police believe the victim knew his attacker and said there is no concern for public safety in connection with that incident either.

A spokesperson for Waterloo Regional Police told Global News that the two incidents were not connected.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener newsKitchenerWaterloo newsWaterloo crimeGuelph NewsKitchener CrimeVictoria Street KitchenerGuelph man stabbedVictoria Motel Kitchener

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers