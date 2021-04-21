Waterloo Regional Police back at Kitchener motel after Guelph man stabbed

Send this page to someone via email

For the second straight night, Waterloo Regional Police were called to a motel on Victoria Street in Kitchener for reports of a violent incident.

Police say that at around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday night, officers were called to the Victoria Motel for reports of a disturbance

They say officers located a 31-year-old Guelph man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police say paramedics transported the man to hospital and he has since been released.

They say the officers’ investigation found that the victim got into an argument with two other men, which escalated into a stabbing.

Police labelled the incident as “targeted” and say there is no concern for public safety.

Just under 24 hours earlier, police were called to the same motel for a similar incident.

They said a 28-year-old man needed to be transported to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted.

Police believe the victim knew his attacker and said there is no concern for public safety in connection with that incident either.

A spokesperson for Waterloo Regional Police told Global News that the two incidents were not connected.