Police release video of possible witnesses in Kitchener shooting

Waterloo Regional Police say the occupants of two vehicles captured on surveillance video may be witnesses in a Kitchener shooting investigation.

Video from a camera that overlooks a front yard was released on Tuesday and shows two light-coloured vehicles and a dark four-door car.

Police said the darker car is a suspect vehicle from a shooting on April 22 in the area of Overlea Drive and Overlea Court.

Officers were called to an address just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired and found two victims inside a house — a 26-year-old Milton man and a 19-year-old Kitchener man.

A 26-year-old Brampton man suffering from gunshot wounds was also later found and all of them were taken to hospital with serious and critical injuries.

Police said a group is allegedly behind a home invasion that led to the exchange of gunfire and that two men who went into the home were among those sent to hospital.

The Brampton man has been charged and police said further arrests and charges are anticipated.

Investigators believe that this is a targeted incident and the men entered the home for a specific purpose, but they did not elaborate.

Police said those in the light-coloured vehicles seen in the video may have witnessed the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. It was seen turning right onto Cecile Drive from Overlea Drive following the shooting.

Anyone who can help identify the potential witnesses in the video is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.