Guelph man faces 19 charges after alleged crime spree in Waterloo Region

A 32-year-old Guelph man was arrested after allegedly going on a crime spree across Waterloo Region last week, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say things began when someone entered two cars in Conestogo and made off with personal items at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A short time later, police said the driver and passenger side windows were damaged on another vehicle near Highland Road West in Kitchener. A suspect took personal documents and tools, police added.

Around 20 minutes later, someone entered into a vehicle on Roseview Crescent and took personal property, police said.

Less than an hour later, a suspect broke into another home on Roseview Crescent while the homeowners were sleeping, police said. They took off with a motor vehicle, personal property and a purse containing personal documents, police said.

Early Thursday morning, police report that a vehicle parked on Ann Street in St Agatha was stolen at around 3 a.m.

Thirty minutes later, personal property including documents and tools disappeared from two cars parked on Wilma Street, police said.

At around 4:50 a.m., police recovered the vehicle stolen from Roseville on Lemongrass Street in Kitchener. Police found some property that linked the vehicle with the other incidents.

Just before noon, police spotted the other stolen vehicle on Forfar Street in Kitchener. They pulled the vehicle over and arrested the driver.

Police say they found methamphetamine and purple fentanyl along with more property related to the incidents.

Police say the Guelph man is facing 19 charges including break and enter, possession of stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle, theft, and possession of a controlled substance.