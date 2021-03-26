Cambridge man transported to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Cambridge on Thursday evening.

Police say officers were called to a home in the Hilltop Drive and Franklin Boulevard area at 6:30 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Read more: SIU clears Waterloo police officer after suspect rides BMX bike into Grand River in Cambridge

They say the officers found a 37-year-old Cambridge man suffering from stab wounds.

Police say the victim was transported to a hospital in Hamilton with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

They say the victim got into an argument with another man before it escalated.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the two individuals knew each other and there is no threat to public safety.

Officers are working to locate the other man involved.

Police are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.