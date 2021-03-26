Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge man transported to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 11:47 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Cambridge on Thursday evening.

Police say officers were called to a home in the Hilltop Drive and Franklin Boulevard area at 6:30 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Read more: SIU clears Waterloo police officer after suspect rides BMX bike into Grand River in Cambridge

They say the officers found a 37-year-old Cambridge man suffering from stab wounds.

Trending Stories

Police say the victim was transported to a hospital in Hamilton with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

They say the victim got into an argument with another man before it escalated.

Read more: Cambridge man, 60, arrested after allegedly exposing himself on GRT bus in Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the two individuals knew each other and there is no threat to public safety.

Officers are working to locate the other man involved.

Police are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo crimeCambridge newsCambridge OntarioCambridge stabbingWaterloo stabbingFranklin Boulevard cambridgeHilltop Drive CambridgeGalt stabbing

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers