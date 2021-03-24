Cambridge man, 60, arrested after allegedly exposing himself on GRT bus in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 60-year-old Cambridge man has been arrested in connection with an indecent act on a Grand River Transit bus in Kitchener on Monday morning.

They say officers were called to the area near the intersection of Sportsworld Drive and Sportsworld Crossing Road at around 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a man exposing himself on a bus.

Officers arrived at the bus a short time later and located a suspect.

The Cambridge man is facing a charge of committing an indecent act.

