Crime

Cambridge man, 60, arrested after allegedly exposing himself on GRT bus in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 4:36 pm
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener. View image in full screen
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a 60-year-old Cambridge man has been arrested in connection with an indecent act on a Grand River Transit bus in Kitchener on Monday morning.

They say officers were called to the area near the intersection of Sportsworld Drive and Sportsworld Crossing Road at around 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a man exposing himself on a bus.

Officers arrived at the bus a short time later and located a suspect.

The Cambridge man is facing a charge of committing an indecent act.

