Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo Police investigate overnight ‘targeted’ shooting in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 2:14 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a “targeted” shooting incident that occurred in the Country Hills neighbourhood of Kitchener early Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a “targeted” shooting incident that occurred in the Country Hills neighbourhood of Kitchener early Tuesday morning. Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a “targeted” shooting incident that occurred in the Country Hills neighbourhood of Kitchener early Tuesday.

Police say multiple gunshots were reported by multiple people near a low-rise apartment building on Country Hill Drive shortly before 1 a.m.

Read more: Hatchet, hammer seized after ‘high-risk’ takedown in Kitchener

They say witnesses reported seeing a dark-coloured vehicle speeding away from the scene.

Trending Stories

Officers tracked down the car nearby before speaking to the people inside, who alleged someone shot their vehicle before running from the scene.

Read more: Men from Guelph and Kitchener arrested as police say they recover 5 stolen vehicles

Story continues below advertisement

Police say no one was injured as a result of the shooting but three vehicles were damaged.

They are warning of an increased police presence throughout the area as detectives canvass the neighbourhood. They say other officers will also be conducting a grid search of the area.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener shootingWaterloo shootingCountry Hills KitchenerCountry Hills Drive KitchenerCountry Hills Kitchener shooting

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers