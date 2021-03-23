Waterloo Police investigate overnight ‘targeted’ shooting in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a “targeted” shooting incident that occurred in the Country Hills neighbourhood of Kitchener early Tuesday.

Police say multiple gunshots were reported by multiple people near a low-rise apartment building on Country Hill Drive shortly before 1 a.m.

They say witnesses reported seeing a dark-coloured vehicle speeding away from the scene.

Officers tracked down the car nearby before speaking to the people inside, who alleged someone shot their vehicle before running from the scene.

Police say no one was injured as a result of the shooting but three vehicles were damaged.

They are warning of an increased police presence throughout the area as detectives canvass the neighbourhood. They say other officers will also be conducting a grid search of the area.