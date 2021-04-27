COVID-19: 14th death in Northumberland County; all 5 staff cases resolved at Fenelon Court LTC

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 death in Northumberland County and 12 new cases were reported Tuesday in the jurisdiction of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

The new cases included nine in Northumberland County and three in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Details on the death, the 71st for the health unit, were not available. It’s the first death since one was reported a week ago in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 14 in Northumberland and one in Haliburton County.

The number of active cases continues the downward trend, now at 85, down from 92 on Monday and from 102 on Friday. A week ago on April 20, there were 137 active cases.

Northumberland County reports 46 active cases on Tuesday (unchanged). There are 33 active cases in the Kawarthas (down six since Monday) and six in Haliburton County (down three). Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 806 confirmed cases in Northumberland County, 707 in the Kawarthas and 98 in Haliburton County.

Variant cases of COVID-19 continue to increase, reported at 345 on Tuesday, up from 339 on Monday. A week ago there were 250 variant cases. Northumberland County has reported 222 variant cases, with 105 in the Kawarthas and 18 in Haliburton County.

Of the health unit’s 1,611 confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared 13 months ago, 1,468 are now deemed resolved (21 more since Monday) — approximately 91 per cent of the total cases.

Outbreaks

There remain three active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Summersweet Custom Design and Build Inc. in Haliburton County. Declared April 23. Case details were not available

Grafton Post Office: Declared April 18. Two employees tested positive. The post office resumed normal hours of operation on April 20, according to Canada Post.

Fenelon Court Long-term Care: Declared April 11 after three employees tested positive. On April 19, two more employees tested positive. On Tuesday the home reported that all five staff cases have been resolved. “We are working closely with Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit officials and are maintaining pandemic outbreak protocols and infection control practices,” stated Dr. Rhonda Collins, chief medical officer for Revera, owner and operator of the home. “Most Fenelon Court residents who consented to and are able to be vaccinated have now received both doses. Vaccinations for staff are ongoing.”

View image in full screen COVID-19 case data for April 27, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Other data for Tuesday:

Hospitalized cases: 57 — unchanged since Monday. Five people are currently in an area hospital (down one since Monday), five in an intensive care unit (down one). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports 10 admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Tuesday, down one since Monday.

Other schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction with reported COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon:

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (school board does not specify if cases involve students or staff):

Cobourg Collegiate Institute in Cobourg: 4 cases, Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reports. (unchanged since Monday).

CR Gummow Public School in Cobourg: 1 case, unchanged since Monday

Grafton Public School: 4 cases, unchanged since Monday.

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board (board has not updated since April 19):

St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Cobourg: One case since April 19.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDBS):

A case at Haliburton Highlands Secondary School has been resolved.

To book a vaccine appointment, visit the province’s booking website or phone 1-888-999-6488. Phone lines will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vaccines are also available at a number of pharmacies within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

