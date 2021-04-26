Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 26 2021 6:07pm
02:50

COVID-19: Ottawa sending military support to help Ontario

Ottawa has approved special aid to Ontario, including help from the military as the third wave claims more lives. Travis Dhanraj reports.

