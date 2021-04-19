COVID-19 outbreaks at Lindsay high school, Grafton post office; cases at Haliburton churches

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 56 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday while declaring new outbreaks at a high school and post office.

In its update Monday, there were 40 new cases since Saturday, which included 26 in Northumberland County, 11 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and three in Haliburton. On Saturday the health unit reported 16 new cases — nine in Northumberland, five in the Kawarthas and two in Haliburton County.

There are now 151 active cases of COVID-19, down from 176 reported on Saturday.

The number of variant cases continues to climb, now at 237, up from 223 on Saturday and 215 reported on Friday. Northumberland County now has 142 variant cases (up from 134 on Friday), followed by 86 in the Kawarthas (up 75 on Friday) and nine in Haliburton County (up from six on Friday).

Story continues below advertisement

Of the health unit’s 1,511 cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, 1,304 are now resolved (77 more since Friday) — approximately 86 per cent.

Also on Monday, the health unit reported a new outbreak at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in Lindsay. As well, an outbreak was declared Sunday at the Canada Post office in Grafton. No case specifics were provided but one case at St. Thomas Aquinas was reported last week.

Global News has reached out to the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board and Canada Post for more details.

View image in full screen COVID-19 case data for Monday, April 19, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

On Saturday the health unit reported outbreaks at two churches in Haliburton County: Our Lady of Lourdes in Cardiff (three cases) and at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Highland Grove (six cases), the health unit tells Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

However, on Monday, both churches were removed from the health unit’s list of active outbreaks. Saturday was the first time the churches were listed by the health unit.

View image in full screen A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at two Haliburton area churches, including St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Highland Grove. Google Streetview

“There is no longer any risk of transmission within the church building and 14 days have passed since the last date of exposure,” said Chandra Tremblay, the HKPRDHU’s manager of corporate services.

“The church has notified their parishioners. Anyone who is identified as a high-risk contact of a confirmed case will be emailed a letter outlining quarantine and testing requirements. Health unit staff will continue to work closely with individuals who are confirmed cases.”

Other active outbreaks within the health unit’s jurisdiction as of Monday:

Grafton Public School — Declared Thursday. Six active cases as of Monday morning, up three cases since Friday, according to Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

North Hope Central Public School in Campbellcroft: Declared Wednesday with five cases. The reports four active cases on Friday morning.

Fenelon Court Long-term Care: Declared Sunday after three employees tested positive, the home said on Tuesday.

Cobourg Collegiate Institute: Closed April 6 for three cases. Outbreak declared April 9. The Kawartha, Pine Ridge District School Board reports 14 cases on Monday morning, up one from Friday. There were 19 cases on Thursday.

Swiss Chalet on Strathy Road in Cobourg: Declared April 7. Six cases as of Saturday. Restaurant voluntarily closed. Anyone who dined in the restaurant between March 25 and April 5 to monitor themselves and get tested if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

Christian Horizons in Port Hope: Declared April 7 — no details were provided.

Timber House Resort in Brighton: Declared April 5 — no case details were provided.

St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg: Declared April 3 after five cases were initially reported. Case count up to 34 with one resolved on Monday (unchanged since Friday), according to the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board.

Story continues below advertisement

Other case data for Monday:

Deaths: 69 (latest reported Friday in the City of Kawartha Lakes). There have been 56 deaths in the Kawarthas, 12 in Northumberland and one in Haliburton County since March 2020.

Hospitalized cases — 57, up two since Saturday. Eight people are currently in hospital, six in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Thursday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports six admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Monday, up one since Friday.

Schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction with reported COVID-19 cases as of noon Monday:

Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDBS):

Haliburton Highlands Secondary School: One student case

Mariposa Public School: One student case (TLDBS)

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (school board does not specify if cases involve students or staff):

North Hope Public School in Campbellcroft: Four cases, unchanged since Friday

Campbellford District Public School: One case, unchanged since Friday

Burnham Public School in Cobourg: One case, unchanged since Friday

Grafton Public School: Six cases, up three since Friday

Terry Fox Public School in Cobourg: One case, unchanged since Friday

CR Gummow Public School in Cobourg: Two cases, up one since Friday

Dr. MS Hawkins Sr Public School in Port Hope: One case, unchanged since Friday

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board:

Story continues below advertisement

St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Cobourg: One case

St. Thomas Aquinas in Lindsay: One case, unchanged since Friday.

St. Mary Catholic Secondary in Cobourg: Up to 34 cases — with one resolved, unchanged since Friday.

To book a vaccine appointment, visit the province’s booking website or phone 1-888-999-6488. Phone lines will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vaccines are also available at a number of pharmacies within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Advertisement