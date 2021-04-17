Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 17 2021 2:08pm
04:27

Ontario imposes sweeping new public health measures as COVID cases spiral out of control

Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Isaac Bogoch, discusses Ontario’s severe new restrictions as it desperately tries to stay ahead of surging COVID cases.

