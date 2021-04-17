Global News Morning BC April 17 2021 2:08pm 04:27 Ontario imposes sweeping new public health measures as COVID cases spiral out of control Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Isaac Bogoch, discusses Ontario’s severe new restrictions as it desperately tries to stay ahead of surging COVID cases. Ontario’s new COVID-19 restrictions have science ‘absolutely upside-down,’ experts say <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7766323/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7766323/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?