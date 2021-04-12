Menu

Health

COVID-19: More pharmacies in Peterborough, HKPR district health units offering vaccine

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 10:38 am
Peterborough and area pharmacies are offering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to adults age 55 and over. View image in full screen
Peterborough and area pharmacies are offering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to adults age 55 and over. Admir Buljubasic/Pool via AP, File

Three pharmacies in Peterborough and additional ones in the surrounding region are offering COVID-19 vaccinations to adults age 55 and over.

They will offer the AstraZeneca vaccine, the province announced Sunday. To book an appointment, the province says to call the pharmacy or visit their website.

Read more: COVID-19 — April vaccine supply for Peterborough area ‘nearly all gone’

Within Peterborough Public Health‘s jurisdiction, the vaccine is available at the following pharmacies in Peterborough:

  • Costco Pharmacy at 485 The Parkway  — open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Walmart pharmacy at 1002 Chemong Rd. — open Monday – Sunday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • High St. Guardian Pharmacy at 9-815 High Street — open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to. 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Read more: Ontario expands AstraZeneca vaccine program to pharmacies across the province

Within the jurisdiction of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, the vaccine will be available at the following pharmacies:

Lindsay:

  • Shoppers Drug Mart on 343 Kent St. W. (open Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to midnight)
  • Kawartha Lakes Pharmacy at 55 Angeline St. N. Unit 4A (open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Port Hope:

  • Port Hope Pharmasave at 60 Ontario St. (open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Cobourg:

  • Walmart pharmacy at 73 Strathy Rd. (open Monday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Campbellford:

  • RX Drug Mart at 16 Grand Rd. (open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Bancroft:

  • Shoppers Drug Mart at 118 Hastings St. N. (open Monday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
