Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
AstraZeneca
April 9 2021 10:40am
01:13

Ontario premier Doug Ford gets AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on camera at a Shopper’s Drug Mart in Etobicoke, Ont.

Advertisement

Video Home