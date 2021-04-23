Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 23 2021 5:52pm
02:37

NACI recommends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those 30+

NACI is recommending the age of eligibility for the AstraZeneca vaccine be lowered to 30 and older, but Ontario is not in a position to act on that advice. Travis Dhanraj reports.

