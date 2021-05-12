Ontario waiting on determination from NACI, Health Canada on 2nd AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot: Elliott

When asked about the second COVID-19 shot for recipients of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Ontario Health Minister Chrsitine Elliot said on Wednesday that the province is waiting on a determination from Health Canada and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) regarding the safety of the vaccine, and data about vaccine mixing. The province paused administering the AstraZeneca shot on Tuesday due to safety concerns and supply issues.