COVID-19: Cobourg police issue 7 tickets at anti-lockdown protest

The Cobourg Police Service has fined seven people under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) for gathering for an anti-lockdown protest in the community on Saturday.

Police estimate 40 to 46 people were in attendance at Victoria Park near the downtown for the gathering.

Police say music was also being played on the bandshell stage.

The group was asked to disperse and a large number of people remained in the park, congregating near the bandshell stage, police stated.

In addition to the seven EMCPA charges, one person also received a bylaw ticket for using amplification equipment in the park.

Police continue to investigate eight people who attended the gathering, and say that further charges are pending.

“Our Constables, Special Constables, Auxiliary members and Town-Bylaw continue to show professionalism and patience week after week as they work to promote compliance of the current Stay-At-Home order,” stated chief Paul VandeGraaf.

“Last weekend, they were, once again, met with derogatory and disrespectful behaviour as they worked to peacefully disperse a gathering in the park. It’s disheartening that the group organizers have not changed their actions after voicing their commitment to remain peaceful.”

Cobourg police and town bylaw will continue to be complaint-driven in response to the increased measures from the province, police stated.

VandeGraaf tells Global News police will regroup and meet with the Town of Cobourg to discuss enforcement measures for these protests going forward.

“I continue to support all provincial guidelines and public health measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 within our community,” Mayor John Henderson said in an email to Global News.

“The Cobourg Police Service have been steadfast in their proactive and responsible approach towards ensuring residents make good choices by engaging, explaining, educating and lastly enforcing in response to the increased measures outlined in the Stay-At-Home Order.

“Please everyone, make those good choices and stay at home.”

