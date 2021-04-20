COVID-19: 13th death, 20 new cases in Northumberland County; 2 more Fenelon Court staff test positive

Send this page to someone via email

A death and 20 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded Northumberland County on Tuesday, the region’s health unit reports.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit the death is the 13th in Northumberland County. Case details were not immediately available.

It’s now the 70th overall COVID-19-related death for the health unit since the pandemic’s beginning which includes 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Haliburton County.

There were no new cases reported in the Kawarthas and Haliburton County Tuesday, putting the overall number of active cases at 137, down from 151 reported on Monday.

Variant cases continue an upward climb, now at 250, up from 237 about 24 hours earlier — 215 were reported on Friday. Northumberland County leads the region with 146 variant cases (four more since Friday), followed by 90 in the Kawarthas (four more) and 14 in Haliburton County (five more).

Of the health unit’s 1,528 cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, 1,334 are now deemed resolved (30 more since Monday) — approximately 87 per cent of the totals cases.

Also on Tuesday, the health unit lifted the outbreaks at Swiss Chalet on Strathy Road in Cobourg (declared April 7 with six cases), Christian Horizons in Port Hope (declared April 7, no case details provided) and at the Timber House Resort in Brighton (declared April 5, no case details provided).

No new outbreaks were reported Tuesday, leaving the following active outbreaks:

Other case data for Monday:

Hospitalized cases — 56, down one since Monday. Six people are currently in hospital (down two), five in an intensive care unit (down one). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports six admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Tuesday, unchanged since Monday.

Other schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction with reported COVID-19 cases as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday:

Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDBS):

Haliburton Highlands Secondary School: One student case, unchanged since Monday

Mariposa Public School: One student case, unchanged since Monday

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (school board does not specify if cases involve students or staff):

North Hope Public School in Campbellcroft: Four cases, unchanged since Friday.

Campbellford District Public School: One case, unchanged since Friday.

Burnham Public School in Cobourg: One case, unchanged since Friday.

Grafton Public School: Seven cases, up one since Monday.

Terry Fox Public School in Cobourg: One case, unchanged since Friday.

CR Gummow Public School in Cobourg: Two cases, unchanged since Monday Friday.

Dr. MS Hawkins Sr Public School in Port Hope: One case, unchanged since Friday.

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board:

St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Cobourg: One case, unchanged since Monday.

St. Thomas Aquinas in Lindsay: Two cases, unchanged since Monday.

St. Mary Catholic Secondary in Cobourg: 34 cases — with one resolved, unchanged since Friday.

To book a vaccine appointment, visit the province’s booking website or phone 1-888-999-6488. Phone lines will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vaccines are also available at a number of pharmacies within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

