1 person arrested and charged with murder in Lloydminster death

A North Battleford, Sask., man has been arrested and charged in connection to a death in Lloydminster.
Lance Dwayne Littlewolfe, 35, was arrested in North Battleford Friday and charged with second degree murder in the death of Daxon Levi Hornick-Schmidt, 24.
RCMP said Hornick-Schmidt’s body was found on a sidewalk in the 5300 block of 50 Avenue in Lloydminster on April 17.
The Saskatoon office of the Saskatchewan coroners service determined Hornick-Schmidt’s death was a homicide.
Littlewolfe has been remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and is scheduled to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court Monday.
The RCMP major crimes unit has been leading the investigation.
