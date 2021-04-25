Menu

Crime

1 person arrested and charged with murder in Lloydminster death

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted April 25, 2021 11:45 am
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

A North Battleford, Sask., man has been arrested and charged in connection to a death in Lloydminster.

Lance Dwayne Littlewolfe, 35, was arrested in North Battleford Friday and charged with second degree murder in the death of Daxon Levi Hornick-Schmidt, 24.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found on Lloydminster sidewalk

RCMP said Hornick-Schmidt’s body was found on a sidewalk in the 5300 block of 50 Avenue in Lloydminster on April 17.

The Saskatoon office of the Saskatchewan coroners service determined Hornick-Schmidt’s death was a homicide.

Littlewolfe has been remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and is scheduled to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court Monday.

The RCMP major crimes unit has been leading the investigation.

