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Crime

No charges coming after alleged sex acts at Ontario golf event spark probe

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 14, 2026 1:00 pm
2 min read
A golf ball makes its way towards the cup in this undated Getty creative image. No charges are being laid in connection to a golf event said to have the vibe of 'Ontario turned Vegas' last summer. View image in full screen
A golf ball makes its way towards the cup in this undated Getty creative image. No charges are being laid in connection to a golf event said to have the vibe of 'Ontario turned Vegas' last summer. Getty Creative Images
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Ontario Provincial Police say they won’t issue charges in a probe involving alleged “sexual acts” at a charity golf event last summer.

An OPP spokesperson confirmed to Global News Monday that members of the Perth County Crime Unit have concluded their investigation into the Poppa Pie’s Adventures Golf Tournament on Aug. 2, 2025.

Police told Global News last August their probe involved “allegations that sexual acts occurred during a golf tournament,” adding that “videos of this event have been circulating.”

That tournament, which took place in Mitchell, Ont., was described as “sold out, high-energy, and packed.”

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Elijah Edwards, a comedy hypnotist who performed at the event, wrote on Facebook a day later it had the “most incredible audience vibes” he’s ever seen.

“The audience? Electric. The vibe? Ontario turned Vegas,” the post read, adding the event was “one for the books.”

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Poppa Pie’s Adventures was described in a video last April as “a full non-profit organization,” with money raised through apparel sales and events supporting charities.

The event was hosted by Jamie Petrie and his business, Poppa Pie’s.

The Stratford Fighting Irish, a western Ontario Super Hockey League team, distanced itself from Petrie, the team’s former owner, shortly after the tournament.

A statement issued by the Fighting Irish on Aug. 13 said, “We want to make it absolutely clear: Mr. Petrie has had no involvement in the team since the change of ownership eight months ago.”

“We were not involved in any way, with planning, promoting, sponsoring, or participating — in the August 2, 2025, event at the Mitchell Golf & Country Club organized by Mr. Petrie and Poppa Pie’s.”

The team went on to say the “lewd acts” that allegedly “took place at that event have no place in public venues, particularly spaces where families, youth, and community members gather to enjoy sport and tradition.”

It’s unclear if the tournament will return this year.

Petrie did not return Global News’ comment request by publication.

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