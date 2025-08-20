Alleged sex acts at golf event in Ontario town under OPP probe

Send this page to someone via email

A charity golf event described as having the vibe of “Ontario turned Vegas” is now central to a police investigation in Mitchell, Ont., a small town outside of Stratford.

Perth County OPP have confirmed to Global News that the investigation involves “allegations that sexual acts occurred during a golf tournament.” Police added that “videos of this event have been circulating.”

The Poppa Pie’s Adventures Golf Tournament took place at the Mitchell Golf and Country Club on Aug. 2.

Mitchell is about a 20-minute drive northwest of Stratford. According to 2021 data from Statistics Canada, it has a population of just over 4,800.

A Facebook post on Aug. 3 from comedy hypnotist Elijah Edwards —who performed at the event, hosted by Jamie Petrie and his business, Poppa Pie’s — described it as “sold out, high-energy, and packed with some of the most incredible audience vibes I’ve ever seen.”

“The audience? Electric. The vibe? Ontario turned Vegas,” the post reads, calling the event “one for the books.”

In a video posted in April, Poppa Pie’s Adventures is described as “a full non-profit organization,” with money raised through apparel sales and events supporting charities.

Police have not provided any further details about the allegations or how many people were involved.

The Stratford Fighting Irish, a western Ontario Super Hockey League team, is distancing itself from Petrie, the team’s former owner.

A statement issued by the Fighting Irish on Aug. 13 says, “We want to make it absolutely clear: Mr. Petrie has had no involvement in the team since the change of ownership eight months ago.”

“We were not involved in any way, with planning, promoting, sponsoring, or participating — in the August 2, 2025, event at the Mitchell Golf & Country Club organized by Mr. Petrie and Poppa Pie’s.”

The team went on to say the “lewd acts” that allegedly “took place at that event have no place in public venues, particularly spaces where families, youth, and community members gather to enjoy sport and tradition.”

Global News reached out to the Mitchell Golf and Country Club, Petrie and Edwards for comment but did not receive responses as of publication time. The Facebook page and website for Poppa Pie’s appear to have been taken down.

Police, meanwhile, ask anyone with information about the alleged incidents to contact them.