3 people face 47 charges in connection with Lloydminster-area carjacking: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been charged in connection with a crime spree that saw at least one shot fired during an attempted carjacking in the Lloydminster area this week.

In a news release issued Friday, RCMP said the situation began to unfold Wednesday at about 5 p.m. when officers responded to a report of someone “being injured by use of a firearm.”

Police did not provide details about the victim or the incident but said the suspects fled in a vehicle and the victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

While the vehicle was later spotted, RCMP said a pursuit “was called off for safety” reasons.

“A road block was set up by Lloydminster RCMP on Highway 17 as the suspect vehicle was reported to be in the area but it was not located,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

At about 6 p.m., RCMP in Lloydminster were told the suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle on 46 Avenue in that city.

“It is alleged two of the suspects — brandishing a firearm — attempted to steal a truck but then fled on foot in the area,” police said. “A few minutes after the report of the collision, the armed suspects attempted another carjacking which resulted in at least one shot being fired at a victim while they were in their car before.

“The victim was able to drive to safety.”

READ MORE: RCMP seek suspects after shots fired in Lloydminster-area carjacking

RCMP allege two of the suspect then assaulted another person before stealing a truck that was later spotted by police east of Lloydminster.

“A pursuit was initiated but terminated due to public safety as it veered into westbound lanes on Highway 16 [and] into oncoming traffic,” police said.

At about 6:50 p.m., Maidstone RCMP received a report of another truck being stolen near Highway 16 and found out it was later recovered in Lloydminster where a suspect was arrested.

At 7:30 p.m., Maidstone RCMP received a report that a truck with two suspects in it was seen near Hillmond, Sask. Police said the suspects fled before officers got to the scene but they were later found walking on a nearby road and arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

“Collaboration between RCMP across provinces was key in bringing this to a successful resolution,” said Insp. Lee Brachmann, commander of the Lloydminster RCMP detachment.

“Several detachments and units including RCMP general investigative sections, police dog services and forensic identification services were involved.”

Lucas Aaron Oakes, 24, of Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, and Jesse Leigh Heathen, 33, of Lloydminster, were jointly charged with a number of Criminal Code offences, including assault, robbery using a firearm, discharge of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, vehicle theft, flight from police and uttering threats.

Montana Horse, 21, of Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, was charged with a number of offences including possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a controlled substance.

The three accused are scheduled to appear at North Battleford Provincial Court on Aug. 4.