Texas launches probe into Lululemon over potential ‘forever chemicals’

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Texas has launched an investigation into Canadian retailer Lululemon over the alleged potential presence of “forever chemicals” in its activewear, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement Monday.

Lululemon USA is being investigated on “whether the company has misled consumers about the safety, quality, and health impacts of its products,” Paxton said.

The notice cited “emerging research and consumer concerns” that raised questions about “the potential presence of certain synthetic materials and chemical compounds in their apparel that may be associated with endocrine disruption, infertility, cancer, and other health issues.”

The investigation will examine whether Lululemon’s athletic apparel contains PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” that their “health-conscious customers would not expect based on the brand’s marketing.”

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“The Office of the Attorney General will also review the company’s Restricted Substances List, testing protocols, and supply chain practices to determine whether Lululemon’s products comply with its stated safety standards,” the statement added.

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Global News has reached out to Lululemon for comment.

2:11 Federal government promises action on forever chemicals

PFAS — short for short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — are often labelled “forever chemicals” because they virtually never break down. They turn up in anything from soil to human blood and have been linked to serious health risks.

Last month, the Canadian government moved ahead with a plan to label so-called forever chemicals as toxic and expects to begin consultations in two years on further regulating their use in cosmetics, food packaging and other consumer products.

–With files from The Canadian Press