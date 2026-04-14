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2 comments

  1. Thomas
    April 14, 2026 at 10:47 am

    Such a good move! This should encourage more car road trips over the summer tourist season – many from the USA. At the same time Canadians who are big gasoline consumers (truck, Uber and taxi drivers) would be able to resume working for a profit.

  2. Anonymous
    April 14, 2026 at 10:40 am

    This is only going to be increased by the gas companies excuse to raise.the prive.of.gas when the government gives a break the gas companies eat.it.up with raising the cost.of.gss the consimer.never wins the government should step in and stop the gouging gas companies.are doing to the people stand up Canada stop buying gas at.one station PETRO CANADA BOYCOTT THIS gas station see how.quickly GAS PRICES.CPME.DOWN OR.LETS ALL STOP BUYIng ESSO GAS BOYCOTT ONE STATIONS ALL CANADIANS TODAY AND HERE.ON IN STAND TOGETHER ALL let’s see a show.of support our this gouging of.our dollars

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Canada

Carney is suspending Canada’s fuel excise tax for nearly 5 months

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted April 14, 2026 10:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Oil prices climb again as U.S. prepares blockade'
Business Matters: Oil prices climb again as U.S. prepares blockade
Global oil prices are on the rise once again after the United States said it would blockade Iranian ports beginning Monday. Brent crude has climbed dramatically since the war in the Middle East began in late February. Jazan Grewal has this story and more in Business Matters for April 13, 2026.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a temporary suspension of the federal fuel excise tax starting next week until Labour Day.

The announcement comes hours after Carney secured a majority government through Monday’s three byelections.

“We’re also removing the fuel excise tax on aviation fuels. This will remove up to $0.10 per liter on gasoline and $0.04 per liter on diesel fuel,” he said at a news conference in Ottawa.

“Combined with our earlier elimination of the consumer carbon tax, our government will have reduced fuel prices on gas by up to $0.28 per liter.”

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As a result, Carney said the cost of this measure will be $2.4 billion dollars.

Click to play video: 'Iran war: Rising oil prices put financial pressure on Canadians'
Iran war: Rising oil prices put financial pressure on Canadians

“We know that Canadians are feeling the pressures of everyday expenses right now. We know they need a boost today and a bridge to tomorrow,” he said.

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The suspension is largely due to the ongoing U.S.-Iran war, with movement of shipments along the Strait of Hormuz have mostly been stalled. It will on April 20 and last until Sept. 7.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilevre also recently called on the federal government to lift the fuel excise tax, alongside “clean fuel standard and GST surcharges from gas and diesel would save consumers about 25 cents a litre.”

More to come.

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