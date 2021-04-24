Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - India’s daily COVID-19 cases hit new world record as country faces oxygen shortages

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with murder after fatal shooting outside Vancouver restaurant

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video: 'VPD identifies man fatally shot outside Cardero’s restaurant as Abbotsford resident Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal' VPD identifies man fatally shot outside Cardero’s restaurant as Abbotsford resident Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal
There are fears Metro Vancouver's deadly gang war could be heating up again - this in the wake of a brazen targeted shooting outside a popular restaurant over the weekend. Sara MacDonald now with more on what we know about the victim - and other events that night that may be connected.

A man has been charged after a fatal shooting outside a restaurant in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour last weekend.

Francois Joseph Gauthier, 51, is charged with murder and firearms charges, according to court records.

Read more: Shooting in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour leaves one man dead

Records show no prior charges against Gauthier in B.C.

Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal, 31, of Abbotsford was gunned down outside of Cardero’s Restaurant on the city’s busy seawall just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.

Click to play video: 'Brazen daylight shooting at crowded Coquitlam park claims life of 20 year-old man' Brazen daylight shooting at crowded Coquitlam park claims life of 20 year-old man
Brazen daylight shooting at crowded Coquitlam park claims life of 20 year-old man

Global News cameras captured images of a gun equipped with a silencer at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Not long afterward, another man was stabbed a few blocks away, and a vehicle linked to a known gang associate crashed and three people fled on foot.

Read more: Man in his 40s shot dead at Langley Sportsplex, police seek video

Police said the shooting had “all the hallmarks” of a targeted killing.

It was the first of a trio of slayings in busy public areas this week believed to be associated with the ongoing Metro Vancouver gang conflict.

Click to play video: 'B.C. police identify 46-year-old man killed at Langley Sportsplex' B.C. police identify 46-year-old man killed at Langley Sportsplex
B.C. police identify 46-year-old man killed at Langley Sportsplex

On Monday evening, 20-year-old Bailey McKinney was shot dead near a skatepark at Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park as the area was packed with families.

And on Thursday, 46-year-old Todd Gouwenberg, a known gang associate, was gunned down around 9 a.m. in front of the popular Langley Sportsplex.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe both of the killings were targeted. There have been at least 15 gang-related killings in the region in 2021, according to police.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeVancouverGangsVancouver SeawallCardero's Restaurantvancouver gangsvancouver seawall shooting

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers