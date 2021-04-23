Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Calgary man home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Day

By Tracy Nagai Global News
Posted April 23, 2021 4:50 pm
Calgary man home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Day - image View image in full screen
Tracy Nagai / Global News

A Calgary man is thankful to be back at home after battling COVID-19 for nearly four months.

“It feels great, what can I say? I’m out of prison,” 71-year-old Ken Sitter joked outside his house. “The hospital and the staff, they were so great. I couldn’t ask for better care or nicer people.”  

Ken said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Day after his wife Patti also contracted the virus. While Patti was able to manage her symptoms, Ken became more and more ill as the holidays went on. 

Read more: Tightened COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta ‘a possibility’ but not recommended right now: Shandro

“I called him everyday and he said, ‘No, I feel fine, this is nothing’,'” said Ken’s son Kenny. “Then on January 3, he went into the hospital.” 

Story continues below advertisement

Ken spent 40 days in the ICU at the Foothills Medical Centre, where he was put on a ventilator for three weeks. 

“After 21 days, he woke up,” Kenny said. “He had no muscle mass in his legs and he couldn’t walk. It’s been a long haul for him.” 

“It’s a miracle to me, you know, with his age.”

Read more: Canada banning flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days as COVID-19 cases soar

On Friday, Ken arrived home to a small group of his closest friends and family waiting outside holding signs and cheering. 

“He’s been through so much with COVID,” family friend Doreen Upshaw said. “We just wanted to show him some support and how much we care about him.”   

“I think the biggest message we have for everyone is to get vaccinated,” Ken’s wife Patti said. “The heroes through all this have got to be all the staff in the hospital.”

Ken is not fully recovered and still needs a walker to get around, however, he’s now looking forward to some creature comforts he couldn’t get during his stay at the hospital. 

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusAlberta CoronavirusCoronavirus AlbertaAlberta COVID-19Calgary COVID-19COVID-19 RecoveryAlberta COVID-19 recoveryAlberta COVID-19 ICU patientALberta COVID-19 ICU recoveryAlberta COVID-19 survivorKen Sitter

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers