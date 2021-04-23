Tightened COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta ‘a possibility’ but not recommended right now: Shandro

It has been two weeks since additional restrictions aimed at curbing the third wave of COVID-19 came into affect in Alberta, yet case numbers and hospitalizations have not dropped dramatically.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Friday that while tightening of restrictions may be needed in the future, there is nothing recommended to cabinet at this time.

“We don’t have any of those recommendations right now from Dr. Hinshaw,” Shandro said at an unrelated news conference in Calgary Friday morning.

“Broader measures, layered measures as we saw in December are a possibility but that’s going to depend on what the evidence shows. We don’t see that right now at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta recorded 1,857 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, one of the highest daily case counts the province has ever seen.

Hospitalizations, which health officials say are a lagging indicator, also continue to rise. As of Thursday, there were 518 people in hospital with COVID-19, 116 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

With new daily cases and overall active case counts hovering close to where they were at the height of the second wave in December, Shandro was asked if the sacrifices Albertans made over the Christmas holidays were all for naught.

“We know that there are going to be waves and the waves are going to ebb and they’re going to flow,” he said.

“That’s not to say that previous restrictions and previous sacrifices were for nothing. It’s the exact opposite. They were very important measures and thank you to all the Albertans that have complied with those measures in November, December, January and up until now. Let’s remember that Albertans right now, there are sacrifices being made right now.

“It is making a difference and if they weren’t making that difference then we would see extraordinary growth in the variants right now in Alberta if we didn’t have folks complying.”

3:31 Alberta identifies first case of B.1.617 COVID-19 variant Alberta identifies first case of B.1.617 COVID-19 variant

Another 1,326 variant cases of concern were identified Thursday. Variants now make up 59.5 per cent of all active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Alberta also identified its first case of the B.1.617 variant, which is currently behind the sharp increase of cases happening in India.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a race between the vaccines and the variants. The variants have won. We have tightened restrictions as a consequence of that,” the health minister said.

Shandro added that this spike in cases was expected.

“We knew that this was going to be the storm before the calm… as we went into a transition period as the vaccine rollout continued,” he said. “The people who are identifying as positive today, this is going back to the Easter long weekend.

“We knew that this was going to happen. We made it very public that even after we tightened restrictions, that we were going — for two or three weeks — to see continued increases in cases. This is the evidence that we’re looking and following.”

On Thursday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta’s COVID-19 numbers are concerning, and added the decision making around restrictions is complex.

“Final decisions have not been made about whether or not restrictions will be coming in.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Final decisions have not been made about whether or not restrictions will be coming in."

Hinshaw added that decisions on restrictions are made by elected officials, who are “appropriately the ones to make those decisions.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Conversations are ongoing, looking at all those factors that need to be weighed,” she explained.

Related News B.C. government splitting province up into three zone to enforce COVID travel restrictions

“We certainly need to be responding as we are with as fast a vaccine rollout as we can have with the measures that we are putting in place, again, those that are province-wide that were put in place two weeks ago.”

Shandro said Alberta’s vaccine rollout continues to pick up speed, with fewer disruptions to supply now compared to earlier this year. He also noted there’s been a good uptake in the AstraZeneca vaccine in the last week, since it became available to Albertans 40 and older.

As of April 21, 1,275,287 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the province and 252,422 Albertans had been fully vaccinated with two doses.

“We know as we have more vaccines going then the cases will reduce and as the cases reduce, the hospitalizations will reduce as well,” the health minister said.

“We might have concerning case growth, which we know would be a concern for us and our hospitalizations. So when we see that level of case growth that is concerning or certain areas where we think that tightening of restrictions might be able to stop that type of spread, we’re going to be getting that information and those recommendations to the emergency management cabinet committee at that time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta’s COVID cabinet committee is scheduled to meet for its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.

Hinshaw’s next in-person update on COVID-19 is scheduled for next week.