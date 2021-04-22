GenX wins social media as 40+ crowd flocks to get AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Several provinces lowered the eligible age bracket for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this week, prompting Gen X’ers to proudly share their vaccination journeys on social media.

On Sunday, Canada’s federal health minister, Patty Hajdu, said provinces and territories were “free to use” AstraZeneca’s vaccine on any groups aged 18 and above, despite the country’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommendation to not give the vaccine to those under 55.

Hajdu said that the NACI’s recommendations were evolving based on the current evidence and that there was nothing stopping provinces from more widely using the vaccines.

B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario opened eligibility for anyone born in 1981 or earlier.

Provinces said the decision was made because of “current supply” of the AstraZeneca vaccine, as well as “growing scientific knowledge about the vaccine” and advice from chief medical officers of health.

In Alberta, on the first day the younger age group was eligible, there was more uptake in one day than the entire week prior, when only the older demographic was eligible.

The strong showing from Gen X’ers has prompted some hilarious memes and cultural references online.

Our High Schools had smoking areas. Gimme the shot. #GenX — staceylbeckett 🇨🇦 (@slbeckett) April 20, 2021

Alright everyone, dig out your babydoll dresses, doc martins, cords, and Nirvana t-shirts.

It's time to put on your uniform. #GenX #AstraZeneca pic.twitter.com/TARbchOivb — Dr. Laurie Petrou (@lauriepetrou) April 19, 2021

Gen X may be the forgotten generation but today we’re the “I believe the science generation.” #AstraZeneca #GenX pic.twitter.com/DewBeR7Eck — Councillor Erin Stevenson (@ErinStevensonSG) April 19, 2021

Most GenXers I know made multi-liquor cocktails from their parents liquor cabinet as teens and drank them neat, so I'm pretty sure we can weather a vaccine hangover. #GenX #vaccinated #AstraZenaca #AstraZeneca — Melissa #VaccinesWork (@average_mammal) April 21, 2021

Got my first vaccine appointment booked for next week because no one puts this 1981 baby in a corner. — Kendra Brown (@theonlykendra) April 19, 2021

During a news conference on Tuesday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said he was encouraged to see much more activity at the walk-in vaccination sites and a higher number of appointment bookings.

“Thank you to all those Albertans, age 40 and older, who’ve already signed up and showed up to get the AstraZeneca vaccine,” he said.

“So far the response has been amazing,” Kenney said. “We have about 70,000 appointments already booked for the next 10 days and that’s going up by the minute. That includes 27,000 bookings that were made today alone so far, and that is more uptake in one day than in all of last week.

“Well done to everybody who is participating.”

He said part of the reason Alberta lowered the age of eligibility for AstraZeneca’s vaccine was that “tens of thousands” of Albertans in the previous demographic were cancelling or not showing up for immunization appointments.

In a Facebook Live Wednesday night, Kenney said the main hold up, in terms of distribution, was lack of demand for this particular vaccine. He said there were as many as 180,000 doses of this vaccine waiting in freezers this past weekend because Alberta wasn’t seeing the uptake “we wanted or needed.”

Overall, Alberta has received 1.4 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines so far, Kenney said. It has administered about 1.2 million of that. He said 100 per cent of the Pfizer supply Alberta’s received has been administered, about 69 per cent of the Moderna supply, and only 23 per cent of the AstraZeneca supply.

Not enough people were coming forward, the premier said Wednesday, “but I think we’ve fixed that now.”

I used to wait for my favourite song to play on the radio so I could record it to my mixtape — yes, I’ll hold for the next available vaccine appointment. #AstraZeneca #GenX #COVIDbc — Shannon Heth (@shannon_heth) April 21, 2021

A vaccine with minuscule, don’t even worry about it risk? Puh-leeze. This is GenX. We ate Pop Tarts for breakfast and got babysat after school by Y&R. We spent decades on oral birth control. And now we’re crashing all the pharmacy websites for that sweet, sweet AZ. — Betsy Hilton (@betsyhilton) April 19, 2021

#GenX

For once I'm glad to see GenX trending. It's not an attempt to drag us into a Boomer vs Millennials debate. The "whatever" generation is saying "we'll take whatever vaccine". I also will take the Astrazeneca if I can get it. — 🇨🇦 Tam 😷 (@vitevoila) April 19, 2021

Look out vacc centres. Side parts and skinny jeans coming at you.#GenX #AstraZeneca pic.twitter.com/lS4Qkl9s16 — Marsi (@MDDesignss) April 22, 2021

