Manitoba opens vaccination to all adults in 3 areas of Winnipeg designated COVID-19 hot spots

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is expanding vaccination eligibility to everyone over the age of 18 living and some working in three Winnipeg neighbourhoods designated as COVID-19 hot spots.

In a release Friday the province said the priority communities include Downtown East, Point Douglas South, and Inkster East.

Adults who don’t live in those areas, but who work there in certain jobs that deal with the public are also eligible.

Those jobs include school workers, grocery store employees and restaurant staff.

1:55 Vaccination plan targets high-risk communities Vaccination plan targets high-risk communities

The province says the expansion opens up shots for nearly 35,000 people living or working in the areas.

Story continues below advertisement

More information, including maps of the eligible neighbourhoods is available on the province’s website.

Deputy chief public health officer, Dr. Jazz Atwal will be joined by Dr. Joss Reimer, lead of the province’s vaccine implementation task force are expected to have more details at a 12:30 p.m. press conference. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

In other areas of the province, the age for vaccine eligibility remains at 30 and up for First Nations people and 40 and up for others.

A map on the Province of Manitoba’s website shows three Winnipeg neighbourhoods designated as COVID-19 hotspots where vaccination eligibility has been expanded to include everyone over the age of 18. Province of Manitoba/Handout

Earlier this week Reimer announced the province’s plan to target COVID-19 hot spots with expanded vaccination, and said details on what areas would be included in the initial effort would come Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time Reimer said the hot zones would be determined by more than just recent COVID-19 case counts.

“We’re also going to be including … population density, proportion of racialized populations, the average income of that geography, and an assessment of housing in that geography,” Reimer said Wednesday.

The province also expanded its vaccine program this week to prioritize first responders, teachers and other front-line workers.

Manitoba reported its highest daily count since January –261 new cases — and one death linked to the virus Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

According to provincial data there were 1,682 active COVID-19 cases across Manitoba as of Thursday.

The vast majority of those cases — 894 — were in the Winnipeg area, followed by the Northern Health region, which had 450 active infections, according to the data.

More to come…

–With files from The Canadian Press

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.