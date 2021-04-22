Manitoba reports 261 new COVID-19 cases, premier rejects call for near lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is rejecting a call for tougher public-health orders to fight a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says the province should look at imposing tougher rules because the third wave of the pandemic has arrived and is likely to get worse.

Pallister said Thursday Manitoba already has tight requirements, including mandatory self-isolation for anyone arriving from out of province and firm limits on social gatherings.

The rules were more restrictive for a short time last year when non-essential businesses were closed and most social visits inside private homes were forbidden.

Pallister says he is willing to keep an open mind but is following the advice of public-health experts.

Manitoba health officials reported 261 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Thursday.

The virus’s latest victim, a man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, brings the total number of Manitobans with COVID-19 who have died to 962.

Manitoba has now reported 36,890 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, after health officials said three earlier cases were removed due to a data correction

