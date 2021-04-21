Manitoba to prioritize restaurant employees, grocery store workers for COVID-19 vaccines

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine program to prioritize first responders, teachers and other front-line workers.

In addition to the province’s current age-related criteria, front-line police officers and firefighters of all ages will be eligible to book a shot starting around noon Wednesday.

Dr. Joss Reimer, head of the province’s vaccine task force and task force co-lead, Johanu Botha, will have more details of the plans at a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

At a technical briefing held for reporters earlier in the day Wednesday, Reimer said the province will reveal a list of high-risk geographic areas Friday, and anyone 18 and over living in those areas will also be eligible.

People not in the high-risk zones, but who work there in certain jobs involving the public will be eligible as well, she said.

Reimer said the list includes restaurant workers, grocery and convenience store clerks and people who work in schools and child-care centres.

She said determining the high-risk areas will be based on factors such as COVID-19 case counts, population density and income levels.

