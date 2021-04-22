Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Albertans are scheduled to received another COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon from Dr. Deena Hinshaw.
The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m.
Due to a technical error, full COVID-19 numbers were not released on Wednesday, but Alberta Health said 1,699 new cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the previous 24 hours.
Over the same time period, the province also identified 1,332 positive cases involving variants of concern.
The province completed 18,412 COVID-19 tests, putting Alberta’s positivity rate at around 9.5 per cent.
Hospitalization, ICU and fatality numbers were not available Wednesday.
The Alberta government passed legislation Wednesday night allowing employees three hours of paid leave so people can get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The legislation says Alberta workers cannot be fired or disciplined for using the paid leave. It can be used twice for those accessing two-dose vaccines.
