Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 22, 2021 12:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Justin Trudeau remains confident in Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, border measures: full interview' Justin Trudeau remains confident in Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, border measures: full interview
In this full interview with Global News on Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opened up about the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine rollout. He also spoke about racism including the recent wave of anti-Asian hate as well as sexual assault and misconduct in the military.

Albertans are scheduled to received another COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon from Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m.

Her news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

Read more: Alberta passes legislation allowing for 3-hour paid leave so workers can get COVID-19 vaccine

Due to a technical error, full COVID-19 numbers were not released on Wednesday, but Alberta Health said 1,699 new cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the previous 24 hours.

Over the same time period, the province also identified 1,332 positive cases involving variants of concern.

The province completed 18,412 COVID-19 tests, putting Alberta’s positivity rate at around 9.5 per cent.

Hospitalization, ICU and fatality numbers were not available Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Albertans urged to get a COVID-19 vaccine as more become eligible' Albertans urged to get a COVID-19 vaccine as more become eligible
Albertans urged to get a COVID-19 vaccine as more become eligible

The Alberta government passed legislation Wednesday night allowing employees three hours of paid leave so people can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The legislation says Alberta workers cannot be fired or disciplined for using the paid leave. It can be used twice for those accessing two-dose vaccines.

– With files from Emily Mertz, Global News

