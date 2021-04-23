Menu

Canada

BC Ferries to deny non-essential travel on multiple routes as part of COVID-19 restrictions

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 23, 2021 3:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announces B.C. travel restrictions' Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announces B.C. travel restrictions
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announces on Friday the new order using the Emergency Program Act to prohibit non-essential travel between different areas of the province.

BC Ferries confirmed Friday that it will deny travel to customers travelling for non-essential reasons on routes crossing regional zones.

The province announced Friday that it is splitting B.C. up into three regional zones in order to enforce new travel restrictions.

Click to play video: 'New travel restrictions to hit BC Ferries travelers' New travel restrictions to hit BC Ferries travelers
New travel restrictions to hit BC Ferries travelers

The new order prohibits non-essential travel between Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley (Fraser Health and Coastal Health regions), Vancouver Island (Island Health region) and Northern/Interior (Interior Health and Northern Health regions).

BC Ferries says the new order will affect the following routes:

  • Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay
  • Tsawwassen – Duke Point
  • Tsawwassen – Southern Gulf Islands
  • Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay
  • Comox – Powell River
  • Port Hardy – Prince Rupert

Customers on those routes will be asked if their travel is essential and will be denied passage if it’s not essential.

Read more: What is essential travel in B.C. under the new COVID-19 travel restrictions?

The provincial government has provided guidelines on what qualifies as essential travel.

Customers travelling on routes operating within the same regional zone will be reminded they should be avoiding non-essential travel.

BC Ferries says it is looking to other jurisdictional authorities for help in enforcing the order.

It also said it is not scheduling extra sailings for the May long weekend.

It also added a check box to the online booking website to allow customers to confirm they are travelling for essential reasons.

—With files from Richard Zussman and Amy Judd

