Gabriel Klein found criminally responsible in Abbotsford high school stabbing

A man who stabbed two Abbotsford high school students has been found criminally responsible for his actions.
Gabriel Klein was convicted last year for killing 13-year-old Letisha Reimer and injuring her friend inside Abbotsford Senior Secondary in 2016.
Klein, who has schizophrenia, applied for a hearing over criminal responsibility as sentencing was set to begin in September and he later testified that he believed he was stabbing a witch and a monster.
Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the B.C. Supreme Court rejected Klein’s argument that he suffered a mental disorder that made him unable to appreciate the nature of his actions or that they were wrong.
The case will now proceed to his sentencing.
— With files from The Canadian Press
