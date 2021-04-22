Menu

Crime

Gabriel Klein found criminally responsible in Abbotsford high school stabbing

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video: 'Gabriel Klein found criminally responsible for murder of Abbotsford student' Gabriel Klein found criminally responsible for murder of Abbotsford student
The man convicted for the murder of an Abbotsford high school student -- and aggravated assault of another-- has been found criminally responsible for his actions. Gabriel Klein argued that he should not be held accountable for the attack because he has a mental health disorder but as Jennifer Palma reports, the judge disagreed.

A man who stabbed two Abbotsford high school students has been found criminally responsible for his actions.

Gabriel Klein was convicted last year for killing 13-year-old Letisha Reimer and injuring her friend inside Abbotsford Senior Secondary in 2016.

Click to play video: 'Criminal responsibility hearing for Gabriel Klein' Criminal responsibility hearing for Gabriel Klein
Criminal responsibility hearing for Gabriel Klein – Jan 14, 2021

Klein, who has schizophrenia, applied for a hearing over criminal responsibility as sentencing was set to begin in September and he later testified that he believed he was stabbing a witch and a monster.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the B.C. Supreme Court rejected Klein’s argument that he suffered a mental disorder that made him unable to appreciate the nature of his actions or that they were wrong.

The case will now proceed to his sentencing.

— With files from The Canadian Press

