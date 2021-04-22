Gabriel Klein found criminally responsible in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A man who stabbed two Abbotsford high school students has been found criminally responsible for his actions.

Gabriel Klein was convicted last year for killing 13-year-old Letisha Reimer and injuring her friend inside Abbotsford Senior Secondary in 2016.

1:20 Criminal responsibility hearing for Gabriel Klein Criminal responsibility hearing for Gabriel Klein – Jan 14, 2021

Klein, who has schizophrenia, applied for a hearing over criminal responsibility as sentencing was set to begin in September and he later testified that he believed he was stabbing a witch and a monster.

Story continues below advertisement

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the B.C. Supreme Court rejected Klein’s argument that he suffered a mental disorder that made him unable to appreciate the nature of his actions or that they were wrong.

The case will now proceed to his sentencing.

— With files from The Canadian Press