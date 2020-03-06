Verdict expected in trial of man accused in Abbotsford high school killing

Send this page to someone via email

A verdict is expected Friday in the case of a man charged in the fatal stabbing of an Abbotsford high school student.

Gabriel Klein is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer and aggravated assault in the stabbing of her friend at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016.

Globalnews.ca coverage of the Gabriel Klein trial

Crown and defence in the case agree that Klein committed the stabbing. The case instead hinges on whether Klein intended to kill anyone, a factor that would determine whether he is found guilty of murder or manslaughter.

Defence argued a manslaughter charge is more appropriate, saying his client did not intentionally plan to walk into the school and stab the girls.

Story continues below advertisement

Defence also said Klein had stolen alcohol and a hunting knife earlier that day in order to get drunk and stab a police officer, an effort that he hoped would lead to his own death through suicide-by-cop.

Crown argued that Klein faked symptoms of a mental disorder after his arrest in order to be found not criminally responsible. It also said the amount of alcohol Klein may have consumed before the attack was not enough for him to be unaware of the natural consequences of his actions.

Reimer was stabbed 14 times. Her friend was also stabbed and suffered serious injuries.

Klein was diagnosed with schizophrenia at a forensic psychiatric hospital in June 2017 and has been receiving treatment.

He was deemed mentally fit to stand trial.

A decision was expected last month, but was delayed to give Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes more time to go over evidence.

— With files from Jill Bennett, Sean Boynton and Simon Little