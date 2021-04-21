Menu

Crime

Cows, catalytic converters, crystal meth seized in Alberta investigation

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Michael Goodine of Clearwater County has been charged with four counts of theft of cattle.
Michael Goodine of Clearwater County has been charged with four counts of theft of cattle. RCMP handout

RCMP say four stolen calves were among the items discovered during an investigation in central Alberta earlier this month.

Officers executed a search warrant on a rural property near Condor on April 15 while investigating a theft of livestock from the Caroline area, and found the cows at that time.

Michael Goodine of Clearwater County has been charged with four counts of theft of cattle.
Michael Goodine of Clearwater County has been charged with four counts of theft of cattle. RCMP handout

RCMP charged 44-year-old Michael Goodine of Clearwater County with four counts of theft of cattle and one count of possessing ammunition while prohibited from doing so.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on April 28.

Trending Stories

“The four calves have been returned to their owner, however, the impacts from crime as a result of a theft of this nature are ongoing,” Sgt. Gary Maclaren said.

Read more: Cattle stolen from Saskatchewan farmland valued around $100,000: RCMP

RCMP said while they were searching the property, two people drove onto the land with a licence plate that didn’t match their vehicle.

Police said that the driver was operating a vehicle while not allowed, and that a search of the vehicle revealed a 4.5 calibre rifle, 12 catalytic converters and an undisclosed amount of crystal meth.

RCMP said they found a loaded .45 calibre rifle inside the vehicle along with 12 catalytic converters and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine.
RCMP said they found a loaded .45 calibre rifle inside the vehicle along with 12 catalytic converters and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine. RCMP handout

Mac Smith, 38, is charged with driving while unauthorized, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on April 21.

The hamlet of Condor is located in Clearwater County about 50 kilometres west of Red Deer.

Alberta RCMPAlberta crimeMethCrystal MethClearwater Countystolen cattleStolen cowsAlberta stolen cattleAlberta stolen cowsCaroline AlbertaCondor Albertarifflestolen calvesstolen cow

