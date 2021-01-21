Cattle stolen from Saskatchewan farmland valued around $100,000: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Moosomin RCMP say they are on the lookout for 63 cattle with an estimated value of $100,000.

Sometime between October and December, a Saskatchewan farmer had 35 cows and 28 calves on multiple quarters of land between Moosomin and Fairlight go missing, police said.

Cpl. Dallyn Holmstrom said it was reported a couple days ago and is being investigated as theft.

“It’s definitely rare. Just everything about it,” he said on Thursday.

“I’ve heard of people losing cows to the (United) States over frauds … but it’s always been a fraud where they’ve sold cows and then through frauds or whatever, they haven’t gotten money.

“But I’ve never heard of cows just being stolen — at this magnitude anyway.”

The RCMP released this photo of the brand. RCMP / Supplied

Holmstrom said he couldn’t comment on the breed but said the cows are all branded with a line over a capital T and E.

“The calves aren’t branded, but they all have ear tags and the cows have ear tags as well, but they’re branded,” he said, adding the missing animals are worth about $100,000.

“They can’t go to an auction mart, they can’t go to a butcher. They can’t because they’re branded.”

Twenty-two of the cows are black and white and another 13 are red, police said. The steer calves have green ear tags and the heifer calves have yellow ones.

Livestock Services are assisting with the investigation and will know if any of these animals hit auction marts, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 310-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Moosomin is approximately 225 kilometres east of Regina.

