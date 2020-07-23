Menu

Crime

2 charged with trafficking cattle in Alberta, Saskatchewan

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 4:59 pm
File photo of cattle looking out from a feedlot in Alberta.
File photo of cattle looking out from a feedlot in Alberta. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press

Two Saskatchewan ranchers have been charged with trafficking cattle following a six-month investigation near Jansen, Sask.

In June, Caprina Farms, located in the rural municipality of Prairie Rose, was searched by RCMP.

Officials say the search resulted in “a substantial recovery of Alberta and Saskatchewan cattle.”

Read more: Canadian ranchers and feedlots worried about future impact of COVID-19

According to Saskatchewan RCMP, a large number of animals were being trafficked by two residents of Prairie Rose.

Monika Ribi, 59, and Andrew Ribi, 59, both of Prairie Rose, have been charged as a result of the investigation.

Monika Ribi is charged under the Criminal Code and Animal Protection Act with:

  • Five counts of theft cattle
  • Two counts of trafficking stolen cattle
  • Fraudulently marking cattle
  • Causing animals to be in distress

Andrew Ribi has been charged under the Criminal Code and Animal Protection Act with:

  • Theft of cattle
  • Trafficking stolen cattle
  • Fraudulently marking cattle
  • Causing animals to be in distress

“We recognize the challenges that come with managing farming operations, it’s a big job. Having farmers and ranchers able to specifically identify that something was amiss with their herd or that animals were missing and then take time out of their day to report it, was key to this investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Greg Abbott of the RCMP Central District Management Team in a statement.

“In this instance, it specifically resulted in linkages being made to other inter-provincial files and ultimately resulted in a much larger investigation and charges laid.“

Read more: Agribition moves ahead despite uncertainty: ‘As long as we’re able, we’ll be ready’

Both accused have been released with conditions. They are scheduled to make their first court appearance in Humboldt provincial court on August 24.

The investigation was conducted by Lanigan RCMP, the Alberta RCMP Livestock Investigations Section and members of the Livestock Services of Saskatchewan.

Cattle farmers in Saskatchewan optimistic going into 2020
Saskatchewan RCMP
