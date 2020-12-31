Saskatchewan RCMP’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020

The Saskatchewan RCMP went on social media on Wednesday to highlight some reasons not to call 9-1-1.
The top 10 calls of 2020 that “missed the mark,” according to Mounties, are as follows:
- 10) An individual called to complain they’d received a ticket under the Emergency 911 System Act for calling 9-1-1 with non-emergency calls. They then called again to dispute the ticket.
- 9) A dispute at a gas station resulted in a call to dispatchers. A customer was upset with the gas station attendant when they refused to remove the customer’s debit card from the debit machine for the customer.
- 8) A call was received from a thirsty traveller who had purchased a cup of coffee and was upset it was cold.
- 7) Dispatchers received a call from an upset individual who could not find their music playlist on their cell phone.
- 6) A hungry caller, who was not from the area, called wanting to know what restaurants were open so they could get a bite to eat.
- 5) A driver called to let the police know they didn’t know where to park as someone was parked in their assigned stall when they got home.
- 4) Dispatchers received a call asking for directions from Yorkton, Sask., to Winnipeg, Man.
- 3) A concerned parent called requesting RCMP officers speak to a popular video streaming service to request they provide better programming for their kids to watch.
- 2) One concerned animal parent was wondering if her cat was in custody with the local RCMP as the cat went out two days prior and had not returned home.
- 1) A caller advised he’d seen the same moose standing in the same spot in a field for two days straight. The caller thought this was a little suspicious and RCMP officers should check it out.
Also via Twitter, RCMP reminded people that if they have a complaint to contact their local police service or call 310-RCMP.
In the event of a life-threatening emergency, as always, call 9-1-1.
