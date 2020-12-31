Saskatchewan RCMP’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP went on social media on Wednesday to highlight some reasons not to call 9-1-1.

The top 10 calls of 2020 that “missed the mark,” according to Mounties, are as follows:

10) An individual called to complain they’d received a ticket under the Emergency 911 System Act for calling 9-1-1 with non-emergency calls. They then called again to dispute the ticket.

9) A dispute at a gas station resulted in a call to dispatchers. A customer was upset with the gas station attendant when they refused to remove the customer's debit card from the debit machine for the customer.

8) A call was received from a thirsty traveller who had purchased a cup of coffee and was upset it was cold.

7) Dispatchers received a call from an upset individual who could not find their music playlist on their cell phone.

6) A hungry caller, who was not from the area, called wanting to know what restaurants were open so they could get a bite to eat.

5) A driver called to let the police know they didn't know where to park as someone was parked in their assigned stall when they got home.

4) Dispatchers received a call asking for directions from Yorkton, Sask., to Winnipeg, Man.

3) A concerned parent called requesting RCMP officers speak to a popular video streaming service to request they provide better programming for their kids to watch.

2) One concerned animal parent was wondering if her cat was in custody with the local RCMP as the cat went out two days prior and had not returned home.

1) A caller advised he'd seen the same moose standing in the same spot in a field for two days straight. The caller thought this was a little suspicious and RCMP officers should check it out.

Also via Twitter, RCMP reminded people that if they have a complaint to contact their local police service or call 310-RCMP.

In the event of a life-threatening emergency, as always, call 9-1-1.

