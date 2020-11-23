RCMP called to break-in at Selkirk retirement home, suspect an allegedly amorous deer

Send this page to someone via email

A retirement home in Selkirk is cleaning up after police say a deer broke into the facility early Monday morning and ran amuck, possibly looking for love.

RCMP were called to the report of a break-in at the retirement home around 4 a.m., but officers quickly realized it was not going to be a standard investigation.

That’s because they found it was a large, one-antlered buck that had broken in, and the animal was still inside the home.

A video of the resulting ordeal posted to Manitoba RCMP’s Twitter account Monday shows at least two officers working to corral the deer.

The video shows one officer protecting himself with what appears to be a table while the deer rampages through a wing of the building, knocking over furniture and exercise equipment.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation but #rcmpmb officers have not ruled out the possibility that the animal saw an attractive Christmas deer decoration through the window. The broken antler was seized. No humans were injured. #ThisIsWhereWeWork #MBMonday pic.twitter.com/0qc5KOkZMC — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 23, 2020

In the tweet, police said it took nearly an hour and a half to get the deer to exit through an open door.

RCMP photos show a smashed exit door, ripped blinds and overturned furniture in the room where the deer had been trapped.

A police spokesperson tells 680 CJOB the deer gained entry into the building by smashing through a glass door, knocking an antler off in the process.

While police say they’re still investigating exactly what happened, they said an “attractive” deer decoration inside the home may have enticed the visitor in.

“Officers have not ruled out the possibility that the animal saw an attractive Christmas deer decoration through the window,” police said in a tweet.

Police say their were no injuries in the unusual call. The deer’s missing antler was recovered at the scene, police added.