Man shot in hunting accident near Gimli, RCMP searching for shooters

Police are looking for two men after they say a hunter was shot while setting up in a hunting blind near Gimli early Wednesday.

Arborg and Gimli RCMP were called to the report of a hunting accident in a field just east of Malonton, Man., around 7:20 a.m.

A 45-year-old man was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man and another man were in a wooden hunting blind along the treeline, setting up for the day, when a deer wandered into the middle of the field.

Yesterday morning, Arborg & Gimli #rcmpmb called out to hunting accident. 45yo male was in hunting blind when shot by other hunters aiming at a deer in an open field. Police want to speak with those hunters. Believed to be driving older model white Chevy. Info? Call 204-642-5106 pic.twitter.com/AgMlPxvpqW — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 12, 2020

They say a white pickup truck then pulled up and parked at the entrance of the field.

Two men wearing orange got out of the truck, police say, and shot at the deer. One of the shots went into the hunting blind, hitting the victim.

Police say the man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

RCMP are now looking to identify the men who were in the truck, believed to be an older model white Chevrolet pickup.

Anyone with information should call Gimli RCMP at 204-643-5106 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

