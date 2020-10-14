Charges laid during first weekend of new Manitoba hunting rules, province says

Send this page to someone via email

Several hunters in Manitoba have been warned and charged since the province’s new hunting rules went into effect.

The Wildlife Amendment Act kicked in Saturday, with a goal to protect the moose population and ensure a safe hunting environment in the province.

Manitoba Conservation and Climate Enforcement Update https://t.co/OUz4Qo7Og7 pic.twitter.com/c830pYhUBt — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) October 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Officers have since been enforcing the rules with patrols and aerial surveillance.

Read more: Manitobans convicted of illegal hunting offences

They have stopped — and, in some cases, charged — several groups of hunters who were out at night or in prohibited areas.

4:45 COVID-19 impact on Manitoba’s hunting and fishing seasons COVID-19 impact on Manitoba’s hunting and fishing seasons