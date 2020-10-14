Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Charges laid during first weekend of new Manitoba hunting rules, province says

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2020 2:34 pm
The Province of Manitoba say several hunters have been charged after the Wildlife Amendment Act kicked in Saturday.
The Province of Manitoba say several hunters have been charged after the Wildlife Amendment Act kicked in Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-/Robert F. Bukaty

Several hunters in Manitoba have been warned and charged since the province’s new hunting rules went into effect.

Read more: Provincial government clashes with Manitoba Metis Federation over new moose-hunting regulations

The Wildlife Amendment Act kicked in Saturday, with a goal to protect the moose population and ensure a safe hunting environment in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers have since been enforcing the rules with patrols and aerial surveillance.

Trending Stories

Read more: Manitobans convicted of illegal hunting offences

They have stopped — and, in some cases, charged — several groups of hunters who were out at night or in prohibited areas.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 impact on Manitoba’s hunting and fishing seasons' COVID-19 impact on Manitoba’s hunting and fishing seasons
COVID-19 impact on Manitoba’s hunting and fishing seasons
© 2020 The Canadian Press
HuntingManitoba GovernmentProvince of ManitobaManitoba huntingWildlife Amendment Act
Flyers
More weekly flyers