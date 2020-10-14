Charges laid during first weekend of new Manitoba hunting rules, province says

Several hunters in Manitoba have been warned and charged since the province’s new hunting rules went into effect.
The Wildlife Amendment Act kicked in Saturday, with a goal to protect the moose population and ensure a safe hunting environment in the province.
Officers have since been enforcing the rules with patrols and aerial surveillance.
They have stopped — and, in some cases, charged — several groups of hunters who were out at night or in prohibited areas.
