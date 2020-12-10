Firefighting equipment returned after RCMP foil alleged burglary in Canora, Sask.

Police say they recovered over $40,000 worth of firefighting equipment and charged two people for theft in a Saskatchewan town last month.

According to a press release, two Canora RCMP officers were on a routine patrol when they noticed “suspicious” activity near the local fire hall on Nov. 27.

Police said the quick reaction and subsequent investigation by the officers resulted in the arrest of two men.

The accused, aged 21 and 35, were charged with break and enter and theft over $5,000, according to a press release.

Canora & District Fire Department chief Devon Sawka said the recovered items included three brand-new breathing apparatuses, uniforms, battery chargers and ice augers used to make holes so they can pump water for fighting fires.

Story continues below advertisement

“We slowly save up for these bigger purchases, like the new breathing apparatuses. A theft of this nature can be enough to cripple a department. At the end of the day, they not only helped us, but the community as a whole,” Sawka said in a statement.

“We just want to thank [the officers] … “If it wasn’t for them, their keen eye and quick reaction, we may have never recovered this equipment.”

Only two fire helmets were not recovered, according to police.

Canora RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Derek Friesen said community patrols are one of the most fundamental and important jobs a police officer can do but it’s not all about crime prevention.

“A police officer is tasked with ensuring the safety and security of the community, but to do this effectively the officer needs to know and understand the communities and the people they serve. Patrolling allows an officer to learn their patrol area, which includes knowledge of back roads and layout of communities,” Friesen said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of the most important aspects of patrolling is meeting and talking with community members. Building and developing relationships with community members encourages information exchange and gives an officer a deeper understanding of the community and the ability to better serve those who need our help.”

Canora & District Fire Department offers fire suppression to the town and the rural municipalities of Sliding Hills, Good Lake and Keys.

Canora is roughly 305 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

Related News OPP seek 2 suspects after armed robbery at Haliburton pharmacy