Wanted man, woman arrested after vehicle chase: Saskatchewan RCMP

Two people with criminal warrants were arrested after a vehicle chase west of North Battleford, Sask., this past weekend, according to RCMP.

Officers located wanted man Jonathan Swiftwolfe driving a stolen vehicle on Highway 40 west of North Battleford at around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for police and fled at a high rate of speed, according to a press release.

Due to the violent nature of the individual fleeing, RCMP said chase was initiated.

The Saskatchewan RCMP crime reduction team said it successfully used a tire deflation device and the vehicle stopped at the Table Mountain turnoff on Highway 40.

Swiftwolfe and a woman inside the vehicle were arrested, according to the press release.

RCMP said they seized a “loaded firearm located within reach of the driver.”

“The ability of the Saskatchewan RCMP crime reduction team to immediately deploy all resources to zero in on dangerous individuals who pose an extreme threat to public and police safety, and to do what it takes to take them into custody, is a unique feature of our team … and that’s what we did to locate Jonathan Swiftwolfe,” Cpl. Tyler Zrymiak said in a statement.

“This operation ended safely and successfully due to the collaboration of all resources involved in this matter, most notably the resources at the Battlefords RCMP detachments who provided local knowledge.”

Police said the woman was identified as 24-year-old Cassandra Fox, who was wanted on numerous Criminal Code warrants, including assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a release order.

Swiftwolfe is facing over 35 Criminal Code charges from his arrest on the weekend, previous warrants and outstanding charges, according to the press release.

The accused will remain in custody until they appear in Battlefords provincial court on Wednesday.

