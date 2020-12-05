Wanted man considered armed, dangerous: Battlefords RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Battlefords RCMP say a 26-year-old wanted man may be armed and dangerous are asking the public for help in locating him.

Jonathan Christopher Swiftwolfe, from Moosomin First Nation, has been evading police since being charged for breaching his probation conditions on April 18.

He is wanted on warrants for several charges that include possession of a weapon contrary to a probation order, assault, uttering threats, mischief and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Battlefords RCMP and the Moosomin First Nation chief and council are asking the public to help locate Jonathan Swiftwolfe.

The public is asked not to approach him, and call 9-1-1 or their local police immediately, according to a press release issued Saturday.

RCMP said it’s a top priority for police officers to locate and arrest Jonathan Swiftwolfe as quickly as possible and they are concerned for the safety of people in Moosomin First Nation while he is at large.

“The safety and security of band members on the Moosomin First Nation is the primary concern for chief and council. A peaceful end to this situation involving Jonathan is hoped for,” Moosomin First Nation Chief Bradley Swiftwolfe said in a statement.

RCMP said Jonathan Swiftwolfe is known to frequent the Moosomin First Nation and North Battleford area.

He is described as around five-foot-eight and 180 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He has “Westside” tattooed on the right eye and “1994” on his cheek.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Moosomin First Nation is approximately 160 km northwest of Saskatoon.

