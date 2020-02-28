Menu

Crime

Drive-by shooting in North Battleford, Sask. may be drug related: RCMP

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 4:02 pm
Police said a home in North Battleford, Sask., was hit several times by gunfire in a drive-by shooting, injuring one person.
Police said a home in North Battleford, Sask., was hit several times by gunfire in a drive-by shooting, injuring one person. File / Global News

A drive-by shooting in North Battleford, Sask., may be tied to the drug trade, believe Battlefords RCMP.

Police said a home in the 1300 block of 97th Street was struck numerous times by gunfire.

One woman in the home was struck and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. She was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police said six other people in the home were not injured.

RCMP said they located a vehicle later in the morning believed to be involved in the shooting.

Two men and two women were arrested, but police have not said if any charges have been laid as they continue to investigate.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

