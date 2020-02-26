Menu

Crime

Kindersley, Sask., mother charged in 2018 death of 1-month-old baby

By Janelle Blakley Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 9:34 pm
A 28-year-old woman has been charged in the 2018 death of her one-month-old baby girl.
Nearly a year and half after the death of her one-month-old daughter, a Kindersley woman has been charged with second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, RCMP said they responded to reports of an infant in cardiac arrest on Sept. 27, 2018. The baby was pronounced dead in hospital later that day.

An autopsy was conducted the following day. The results led investigators to determine the death suspicious.

RCMP arrested and charged 28-year-old Teenie Rose Steer of Kindersley with second-degree murder on Tuesday.

Steer is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Rosetown on Feb. 27.

