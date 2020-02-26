Menu

Crime

London, Ont. father charged in March 2019 death of his 3-month-old baby

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 26, 2020 12:26 pm
Updated February 26, 2020 1:15 pm
File photo.
File photo. 980 CFPL News

Editor’s note: London police initially reported the accused’s age as 35 but have since released an update stating the age is 25. This article has been updated to reflect that.

Police have announced a charge of manslaughter against a 25-year-old London man in connection with the March 2019 death of his baby.

According to police, emergency services were called to an address on Boullee Street around 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 16 following a 911 call about a baby in need of medical attention.

The infant was found in distress and rushed to hospital, where it died days later on March 19, 2019.

An extensive, 11-month joint investigation was launched involving the London Police Service major crime section, the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

“As a result of the comprehensive multidisciplinary investigation, the baby’s father was charged with manslaughter on Monday, February 24, 2020,” a release read.

“To protect the identity of the child, the name of the accused will not be released.”

The accused is due in court in London on April 7.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceManslaughterBaby DeathInfant DeathFather Chargedlondon manslaughter
